Dodgers' Corey Seager: Diagnosed with hamstring cramp

Seager left Friday's game with a hamstring cramp, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Fantasy owners and Dodgers fans alike can breathe a sigh of relief. When Seager grabbed at his hamstring rounding first base, it was easy to assume the worst. Seager should still be considered questionable for Saturday's game, but it doesn't sound like a disabled list trip will be required.

