Dodgers' Corey Seager: Expects to return before Saturday
Manager Dave Roberts said Seager (hamstring) will likely play Friday against the Padres if he isn't able to return for Thursday's series finale against the Angels, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Seager has missed five straight games while dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, but he appears to be on the verge of a return. The 23-year-old said he was able to run and swing a bat as close to 100 percent as possible before Wednesday's game, according to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, so look for him to be back in the starting lineup Thursday or Friday.
More News
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Held out Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hopeful to play Wednesday or Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Available off bench Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Held out again Tuesday•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Still out of lineup, should avoid disabled list•
-
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Resting but feeling better Sunday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...