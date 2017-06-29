Dodgers' Corey Seager: Expects to return before Saturday

Manager Dave Roberts said Seager (hamstring) will likely play Friday against the Padres if he isn't able to return for Thursday's series finale against the Angels, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Seager has missed five straight games while dealing with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, but he appears to be on the verge of a return. The 23-year-old said he was able to run and swing a bat as close to 100 percent as possible before Wednesday's game, according to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, so look for him to be back in the starting lineup Thursday or Friday.