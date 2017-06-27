Dodgers' Corey Seager: Held out again Tuesday
Seager (hamstring) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Seager will be held out for a fourth straight game as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring strain. Manager Dave Roberts said he was at about 80 percent before Monday's contest, so he appears to be nearing a return to action. He'll remain day-to-day; Enrique Hernandez will continue to fill in for him at shortstop.
