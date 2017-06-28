Dodgers' Corey Seager: Held out Wednesday

Seager (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Seager is set to miss his fifth straight game as he continues to work back from a Grade 1 hamstring strain. The 23-year-old was apparently available off the bench Tuesday night, so he'll likely be an option to hit again Wednesday if needed, but the Dodgers will give him an extra day on the bench to rest his ailing hammy. Seager remains hopeful he'll be back at shortstop for Thursday's series finale.