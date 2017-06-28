Dodgers' Corey Seager: Hopeful to play Wednesday or Thursday
Seager (hamstring) is hopeful to return to the field before the end of the series with the Angels, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Seager has missed the past four games with a Grade 1 hamstring strain that he suffered during last Friday's affair. It appears as though Seager was available to pinch hit off the bench during Tuesday's contest, and although he did not do so, that should come as a good sign concerning the severity of his injury. There's a possibility that Seager will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game, but he should be considered day-to-day as the Dodgers aren't going to force him back until he is completely ready.
