Dodgers' Corey Seager: Out of lineup Saturday

Seager (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Seager was lifted from Friday's game with a hamstring injury, and while the preliminary diagnosis was a cramp, the Dodgers did schedule an MRI to determine the full extent of the issue. The results have not yet been disclosed. Enrique Hernandez will fill in at shortstop Saturday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories