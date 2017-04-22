Seager is out of Saturday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

The Dodgers will deploy a righty-heavy lineup with lefty Robbie Ray on the mound for Arizona. Enrique Hernandez will start at shortstop and lead off.

