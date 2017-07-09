Dodgers' Corey Seager: Out of Sunday's lineup

Seager is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts will grant his star shortstop a day of rest prior to the All-Star festivities. Enrique Hernandez will draw the start in Seager's absence, batting sixth.

