Seager went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a pair of walks in Sunday's win over Arizona.

The trip to Chase field has been kind to the slugging shortstop, as he has gone 5-for-9 with a home run and five RBI in the three-game series with Arizona, boosting his batting average north of .300 in the process. Seager has been as advertised this season, leading all major-league shortstops with 15 RBI through 19 games.