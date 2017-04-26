Dodgers' Corey Seager: Records second steal Tuesday
Seager went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Giants.
The star shortstop's bat has been as advertised this season (.312/.386/.506), but he is also showing a little more speed than he has in the past. He has gone 2-for-2 in steal attempts through 21 games after going 3-for-6 in 156 games last season. It is unlikely that he will suddenly develop 20-steal speed, but if he can get in the 5-10 range, it would give his owners an unexpected -- albeit small -- boost in value.
