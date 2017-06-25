Dodgers' Corey Seager: Resting but feeling better Sunday

Seager (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

Though he will again be held out of the starting lineup, manager Dave Roberts announced Seager is "feeling considerably better" and has a chance to make a pinch-hit appearance Sunday. It certainly sounds like the star shortstop won't require a trip to the disabled list. Enrique Hernandez will draw the start in his stead.

