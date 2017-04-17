Dodgers' Corey Seager: Six-game hitting streak snapped Sunday
Seager went 0-for-4 to snap a six-game hitting streak during Sunday's loss to Arizona.
The shortstop has recorded a hit in 11 of 13 games this season and already has two home runs, a steal, 10 RBI and eight runs along with a .306/.375/.531 slash line. Expect more of the same from Seager going forward, and his game-to-game consistency is worth keeping in mind for daily contests -- especially in favorable matchups.
