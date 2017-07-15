Dodgers' Corey Seager: Smashes 14th homer of 2017 on Friday
Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Friday against the Marlins.
Seager launched his 14th bomb of 2017 to give the Dodgers a 3-1 lead in a road victory. He's been everything that fantasy owners hoped for this season by rewarding them with an excellent .297/.394/.508 slash line.
