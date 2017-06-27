Dodgers' Corey Seager: Still out of lineup, should avoid disabled list

Seager (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Monday against the Angels but is not expected to go on the disabled list, SBNation.com reports.

Seager is at roughly 80 percent, manager Dave Roberts said. He was able to do agility drills and running on the field, but for now, he will be held to pinch hit duties alone. He is not out of the woods yet, but the Dodgers are working hard to ensure a disabled list is not necessary for their star shortstop.