Dodgers' Corey Seager: Three hits for second straight day
Seager picked up a pair of RBI on three hits in a 5-3 loss to San Diego on Sunday.
On a day where he was named to the National League All-Star team (as a reserve), Seager stroked a trio of hits for the second game in a row. He's now back over the .300 mark (.305), tied for second on the team with 42 RBI and leads the Dodgers in doubles with 21.
