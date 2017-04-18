Dodgers' Corey Seager: Wears golden sombrero Monday
Seager went 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Even some of the best young players have bad nights like these, and the soon-to-be 23-year-old is no exception. Seager is now sporting an uncharacteristic 28.3 percent strikeout rate in the early going, but he also has a slash line of .283/.350/.491 despite the bad night at the plate. He's hitting .250 (5-for-20) with a home run against lefties so far, and he'll sometimes sit against them, but he remains a must-start whenever he's in the lineup.
