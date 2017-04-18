Dodgers' David Hale: Inks MiLB deal with Dodgers
Hale signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Tuesday, David O'Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
After the Braves granted Hale his release during spring training, it took a few weeks for the right-hander to find work, but it looks like he's finally settled in with a new organization. He'll likely work as a depth arm out of the bullpen at Triple-A Oklahoma City, but given the Dodgers' wealth of arms at every rung of the organizational ladder, Hale won't have an easy path back to the big leagues, especially after turning in a 5.84 ERA in 94 innings at the Triple-A level in 2016.
