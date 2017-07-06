Peters went 2-for-5 with two fourth inning home runs for High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday.

Both home runs were hit off a rehabbing Madison Bumgarner, and comes in the wake of three-homer game on July 2. Peters features a .280/.386/.556 slash line with 18 home runs in 293 at-bats this season. The 21-year-old has struck out 111 times, but has still found success after jumping to High-A after playing rookie ball last season.