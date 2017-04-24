Jackson is off to a big start at High-A Rancho Cucamonga, hitting .281/.397/.509 as the Quakes' leadoff hitter and shortstop.

Jackson on Sunday lead off the game with a big homer, followed by the same by teammate Will Smith. At 23 he's old for the level after arriving from the Mariners' organization - he might be in line for a quick promotion to Double-A.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories