Dodgers' Drew Jackson: Off to big start at High-A
Jackson is off to a big start at High-A Rancho Cucamonga, hitting .281/.397/.509 as the Quakes' leadoff hitter and shortstop.
Jackson on Sunday lead off the game with a big homer, followed by the same by teammate Will Smith. At 23 he's old for the level after arriving from the Mariners' organization - he might be in line for a quick promotion to Double-A.
More News
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...