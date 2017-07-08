May, 19, has a 3.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 78:17 K:BB in 80.2 innings for Low-A Great Lakes.

The 101st overall pick in last year's draft, May has faced very little resistance in the Midwest League, and may be ready for more of a challenge in the coming weeks. He has a very projectable 6-foot-6, 180-pound frame, a plus fastball, above-average slider and excellent command -- ingredients that could lead to him being the next great Dodgers pitching prospect.

