Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Moved up to Triple-A
Rios was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.
Rios demolished Double-A pitching this season, batting .317 with 15 home runs, so the Dodgers opted to send him up another level. If he continues to hit at this torrid pace, it wouldn't be surprising to see him make an appearance in Los Angeles toward the end of the season.
