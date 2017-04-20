Hernandez had a big day at the plate in Wednesday's win against the Rockies, going 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, an RBI and a run scored.

His .250 batting average doesn't do him justice for his performance as of late, as Hernandez has garnered starts in Los Angeles' past three games and rewarded his team by cracking three extra-base hits in that span. It still looks like he'll only pick up starts against left-handed pitchers in the long run, but he's worthy of streaming consideration if continues to make the most of his scattered opportunities.