Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Fills in for Pederson
Hernandez started in center Monday, batting eighth and going 1-for-3 in a loss to the Giants.
Hernandez -- who normally starts primarily against lefties -- got a start in place of the injured Joc Pederson (groin) against a right-hander. It appears that the 25-year-old will receive a short stint of regular playing time while Pederson heals on the disabled list. Even with a regular role, Hernandez's career .233 batting average against righties limits his value to deep and NL-only formats.
