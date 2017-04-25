Hernandez started in center Monday, batting eighth and going 1-for-3 in a loss to the Giants.

Hernandez -- who normally starts primarily against lefties -- got a start in place of the injured Joc Pederson (groin) against a right-hander. It appears that the 25-year-old will receive a short stint of regular playing time while Pederson heals on the disabled list. Even with a regular role, Hernandez's career .233 batting average against righties limits his value to deep and NL-only formats.