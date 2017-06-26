Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers against southpaw Sunday
Hernandez started at short Sunday, going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in a win over Colorado.
With Corey Seager (hamstring) sidelined and Franklin Gutierrez (back) on the disabled list, Hernandez has started four consecutive games and could be in line for a regular role in the short term. The utility man has reached base twice in each of his last four starts, collecting two homers along the way, so he could provide deep-league value for those looking for a hot bat.
