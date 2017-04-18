Hernandez started in center field Monday, going 1-for-4 with his first home run of the season in a loss to Arizona.

Hernandez has received two starts over the Dodgers' last three games with Diamondbacks tossing two southpaws over that span. The super utility man is batting just .235 early on, but he should see a start or two per week against lefties due to his multi-position eligibility and the Dodgers' lefty-heavy starting lineup.