Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers twice in Wednesday's win

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 9-1 win over the White Sox.

Both shots came off Carlos Rodon, as Hernandez continues to be a lefty killer this season. Nine of his 10 homers on the year have come against southpaws despite the fact that he's seen fewer plate appearances against them, and his 1.033 OPS versus lefties is close double his .587 figure against righties.