Hernandez is in the Dodgers' lineup Thursday, batting eighth and playing left field, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The Dodgers will frequently put Hernandez on the card against left-handed pitchers, as is the case Thursday as he replaces Andrew Toles against the Cubs' Brett Anderson. Hernandez holds NL-only fantasy value for this arrangement, but it's hard to count on him in most other formats.