Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Reaches base twice Sunday

Hernandez went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

The super utility man has fallen back into his usual platoon role after seeing a stretch of regular playing time filling in for injured starters in June. Hernandez owns a pedestrian .211/.309/.442 triple slash this season, but his splits against southpaws (.244/.343/.593) make him an intriguing option in daily formats when a lefty starter is scheduled to take on the Dodgers.