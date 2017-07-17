Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Reaches base twice Sunday
Hernandez went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks in Sunday's win over the Marlins.
The super utility man has fallen back into his usual platoon role after seeing a stretch of regular playing time filling in for injured starters in June. Hernandez owns a pedestrian .211/.309/.442 triple slash this season, but his splits against southpaws (.244/.343/.593) make him an intriguing option in daily formats when a lefty starter is scheduled to take on the Dodgers.
