Gutierrez agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

After seven seasons with the Mariners, Gutierrez now heads to Los Angeles and further crowds the Dodgers' murky outfield picture. Gutierrez's strikeout rate shot up to 30 percent last year, but he can still draw a walk and mash lefties (.280/.373/.511 last season, .289/.351/.495 for career). The soon-to-be 34-year-old is tentatively expected to serve in a platoon role in the outfield corners to begin the 2017 campaign, starting primarily against southpaws.