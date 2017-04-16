Gutierrez (hamstring) could return from the disabled list this week, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

The Dodgers optioned reserve outfielder Trayce Thompson to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, suggesting they had an indication that more depth in the form of Gutierrez was on its way. He won't be eligible to return until Friday, however, so it sounds like the Dodgers will go bullpen-heavy with their roster for the time being.