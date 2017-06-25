Gutierrez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with ankylosis spondylitis Sunday.

Gutierrez is apparently dealing with a bout of arthritis in his spinal region and will take some time off to allow his body to heal. Mike Freeman was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.

