Dodgers' Franklin Gutierrez: Heads to DL with back injury
Gutierrez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with ankylosis spondylitis Sunday.
Gutierrez is apparently dealing with a bout of arthritis in his spinal region and will take some time off to allow his body to heal. Mike Freeman was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.
