Dodgers' Franklin Gutierrez: Nearing return
Gutierrez (hamstring) is set to resume hitting and may play in one minor-league rehab game before being activated prior to the Dodgers' series against the Giants starting Monday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Gutierrez, who injured his hamstring on April 10, appears to be progressing well in his recovery and could return to the majors early next week. Upon return, he'll jump back into his role as a reserve outfielder.
