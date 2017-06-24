Gutierrez is batting .236 this season with a disappointing .200 batting average against southpaws.

The 34-year-old was brought to Los Angeles to serve as a dangerous platoon bat after batting .280 with 12 home runs against lefties last season, but he has not been delivering in a limited role with his new club. Gutierrez experienced symptoms of an illness that cost him the 2014 season, so that could be playing a role in his decline. Whatever the case, the slugger shouldn't be considered the daily fantasy value play in games against left-handed pitchers that he was last year.