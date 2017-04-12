Dodgers' Franklin Gutierrez: Placed on 10-day DL
Gutierrez (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gutierrez injured his hamstring while attempting to steal a base in Monday's series opener against the Cubs, and after reexamining his condition following the team's off-day, the Dodgers medical staff determined the outfielder would require more than a couple of days to recover. Trayce Thompson was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move and is likely to fill Gutierrez's normal role as a platoon partner with Andrew Toles in left field.
