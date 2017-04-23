Dodgers' Franklin Gutierrez: Return delayed after HBP
Gutierrez (hamstring) was hit by a pitch on his elbow Saturday at Camelback Ranch and will extend his rehab program in order to make up the lost at-bats, Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reports.
Gutierrez was originally expected to rejoin the Dodgers on Monday for their series with the Giants, but it now appears that he won't be ready to return until later in the week, Ken Gurnick reports.
