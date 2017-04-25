Gutierrez (hamstring) won't return until after the weekend, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet reports.

Gutierrez was initially slated to return this week, but a hit-by-pitch during his rehab assignment slowed him down, and he is running at just 80 percent at this point. Philadelphia, the Dodgers' weekend opponents, don't have any left-handed starters slated to pitch, so he likely wouldn't have garnered much playing time before next week anyway.

