Lux (ribs) will make his season debut Thursday for Low-A Great Lakes, hitting second and playing second base.

He was held back in extended spring training with a rib issue, but is ready to go, with the only surprise being where he is deployed. The big selling point on Lux in the draft was that he was the next best prep shortstop, behind Delvin Perez, with a good chance of sticking at shortstop. However, Brendon Davis, who is a legitimate prospect in his own right, also plays shortstop, but does not play second base, so Lux may see the majority of his action at the keystone early on for the Loons.