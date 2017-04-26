Dayton (intercostal strain) struck out the side in his lone inning of work in Tuesday's rehab outing with High-A Rancho Cucamonga. He is expected to return to majors this weekend once his disabled list stint concludes, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Dayton's injury was never considered serious, and he came out of his rehab outing looking sharp. When he returns to the big club, he should reclaim his role as the Dodgers' top left-handed reliever. The 29-year-old hadn't allowed a run in seven appearances prior to this injury, so he should be in a good position to accrue some holds this season. Dayton is eligible to be activated from the 10-day DL on Friday.