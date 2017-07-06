Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Heads to DL with neck soreness
Dayton (neck) was placed on the disabled list Thursday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.
The Dodgers will not immediately replace Dayton in the bullpen as they recalled Scott Van Slyke in a corresponding move Thursday. Dayton hadn't pitched since June 30 due to a sore neck, and the soreness persisted into Thursday, leading the Dodgers to place him on the DL. If the Dodgers go with their current bullpen up through the All-Star break, look for Luis Avilan to be the Dodgers' primary left-handed specialist.
