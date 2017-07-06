Dayton (neck) was placed on the disabled list Thursday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

The Dodgers will not immediately replace Dayton in the bullpen as they recalled Scott Van Slyke in a corresponding move Thursday. Dayton hadn't pitched since June 30 due to a sore neck, and the soreness persisted into Thursday, leading the Dodgers to place him on the DL. If the Dodgers go with their current bullpen up through the All-Star break, look for Luis Avilan to be the Dodgers' primary left-handed specialist.