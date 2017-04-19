Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Hits 10-day DL
Dayton was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left intercostal strain.
Dayton tossed a hitless inning Monday against the Diamondbacks but apparently did some damage in the process. Josh Fields was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma in replacement of the injured reliever.
