Dayton will look to build off of a strong rookie campaign in which he posted a 2.05 ERA and 0.76 WHIP with 39 strikeouts over 26.1 innings.

Dayton hit the ground running after getting the call to the majors last August. He gave the club the late-inning lefty they needed down the stretch and was an integral part of their bridge to Kenley Jansen in the postseason. With no high-profile southpaw acquired, Dayton is set to be manager Dave Roberts' top left-handed reliever late in games, making him a solid target for those in holds leagues.