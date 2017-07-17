Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Rehabbing at High-A
Dayton (neck) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Monday, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Dayton is scheduled to pitch one inning for the Quakes, just as he did Saturday back in Arizona. As a reliever, he likely won't need too much longer before returning to the Dodgers' bullpen, so a return before the end of July isn't out of the question.
