Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Returns from injury Thursday
Dayton (neck) was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.
Dayton will return to the Dodgers' bullpen after a two-week absence. His 3.63 ERA makes him tough to trust in most fantasy formats, but if anything were to happen to Luis Avilan, he would move up to be the top lefty at manager Dave Roberts' disposal. To make room for him on the active roster, reliever Sergio Romo was designated for assignment.
More News
-
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Slated to return over weekend•
-
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Rehabbing at High-A•
-
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Heads to DL with neck soreness•
-
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Serves up homer Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Rejoins big-league club•
-
Dodgers' Grant Dayton: Optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...