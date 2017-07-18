Dayton (neck) is expected to be activated from the disabled list by the weekend, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Dayton is currently rehabbing with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, and it seems like the club likes what it saw thus far health-wise. No exact date was given, although things should clear up once the team returns home to take on the Braves.

