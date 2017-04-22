Dayton (intercostal strain) threw a bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com's Ken Gurnick reports.

He landed on the DL earlier this week, but is now ramping up activity. When healthy, Dayton might be the second best reliever in the Dodgers' bullpen (behind Kenley Jansen). Dayton had not allowed a run in 6.1 innings prior to his injury.

