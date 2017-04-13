Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Allows four runs in loss to Cubbies
Ryu (0-2) surrendered four runs on six hits and two walks while striking oujt five batters over 4.2 innings during Thursday's loss to the Cubs.
Ryu's ERA climbed to 5.79 after Thursday's outing, and while his 10 punchouts through 9.1 innings are helpful, it hasn't been a promising start. Additionally, he made just a single start in 2016, so his smoke-and-mirrors pitch arsenal might need more time to round into form. At this stage of the game, he's a risky start in all fantasy settings. However, the 30-year-old lefty has upside and could turn things around quickly.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Lasts 4.2 innings in Friday loss•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Confirmed for Friday start•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Confirmed as final starter•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Expected to make Opening Day rotation•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Unlikely to open season in rotation•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Plans to be available by Opening Day•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...