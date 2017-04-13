Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Allows four runs in loss to Cubbies

Ryu (0-2) surrendered four runs on six hits and two walks while striking oujt five batters over 4.2 innings during Thursday's loss to the Cubs.

Ryu's ERA climbed to 5.79 after Thursday's outing, and while his 10 punchouts through 9.1 innings are helpful, it hasn't been a promising start. Additionally, he made just a single start in 2016, so his smoke-and-mirrors pitch arsenal might need more time to round into form. At this stage of the game, he's a risky start in all fantasy settings. However, the 30-year-old lefty has upside and could turn things around quickly.