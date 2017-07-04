Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Officially placed on DL

Ryu was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left foot contusion.

As was previously reported, Ryu received X-rays on his injured foot Tuesday that confirmed no structural damage, but the Dodgers will remain cautious with the 30-year-old and send him to the disabled list to give him ample time to heal. He's eligible to come off the disabled list June 9, but it's likely that the team will hold him out through the All-Star break to buy him a few extra days of rest. Ross Stripling was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.