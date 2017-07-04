Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Officially placed on DL
Ryu was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a left foot contusion.
As was previously reported, Ryu received X-rays on his injured foot Tuesday that confirmed no structural damage, but the Dodgers will remain cautious with the 30-year-old and send him to the disabled list to give him ample time to heal. He's eligible to come off the disabled list June 9, but it's likely that the team will hold him out through the All-Star break to buy him a few extra days of rest. Ross Stripling was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: X-rays negative, still heading to DL•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Set to receive another scan on foot•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: X-rays negative•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Scatters two runs through 5.2 frames•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Goes five innings against Mets•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Start moved to Thursday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...