Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Pain-free following elbow surgery

Ryu is pain-free and ready to take the mound again, Yonhap News Agency reports.

Injuries have held Ryu back after he posted strong seasons in 2013 and 2014, as he has made just one start in the majors over the last two years. Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi told the Orange County Register in November that Ryu will begin the season in the starting rotation if he's healthy. If he's able to stay healthy and return to something close to his 2014 form, the 29-year-old southpaw could be an asset for the Dodgers once again in 2017.