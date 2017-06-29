Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Scatters two runs through 5.2 frames
Ryu allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight batters during Wednesday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision.
The lefty has now allowed six runs through 15.2 innings over his past three starts with a respectable 3.45 ERA and excellent 10.3 K/9. With a powerful offense providing run support, Ryu has sneaky cross-category upside going forward, and his fantasy value is trending up. A home start against the Diamondbacks is up next for Ryu.
