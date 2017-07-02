Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Set to receive another scan on foot
Ryu will undergo further scans on his left foot Monday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Though initial X-rays cleared Ryu of any structural damage to the foot issue that bothered him in his most recent start against the Angels on Wednesday, he's apparently still hurting a bit and will have his turn in the rotation pushed back as a result. The Dodgers have already ruled him out from starting during the three-game series with the Diamondbacks that begins Tuesday, but if the secondary scans show new no damage to Ryu's foot, he could be cleared to pitch over the weekend against the Royals.
More News
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: X-rays negative•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Scatters two runs through 5.2 frames•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Goes five innings against Mets•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Start moved to Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Picks up third win Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Struggles against Reds on Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...