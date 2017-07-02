Dodgers' Hyun-Jin Ryu: Set to receive another scan on foot

Ryu will undergo further scans on his left foot Monday, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Though initial X-rays cleared Ryu of any structural damage to the foot issue that bothered him in his most recent start against the Angels on Wednesday, he's apparently still hurting a bit and will have his turn in the rotation pushed back as a result. The Dodgers have already ruled him out from starting during the three-game series with the Diamondbacks that begins Tuesday, but if the secondary scans show new no damage to Ryu's foot, he could be cleared to pitch over the weekend against the Royals.